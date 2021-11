Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 01:31 Hits: 4

The global death toll from Covid-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20211102-global-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-5-million-with-cases-again-rising