Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 06:56 Hits: 4

TOKYO (Reuters) - A drifter who admired the Joker from Batman and dressed as him to carry out a Halloween attack on a Tokyo train "wanted to kill lots of people" and planned his moves over months, buying a knife to use in the internet, police and media said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/japan039s-joker-assailant-wanted-to-kill-lots-of-people-police