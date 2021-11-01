The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Category: World Hits: 2

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale is a Canadian ironworker.

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

A Canadian … posting a QAnon American-flag meme. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

From the start, the ironworker’s wife didn’t mince words. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

She's talking about the stuff no one wants to talk about—the effect of the disease on loved ones, on the medical professionals trying to save lives, and on those who survive COVID with new, severe disabilities. 

There’s no sugar-coating things here, no “prayer warrior” bullshit, no sanitizing of the situation. This is the reality, and it’s horrifying. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

“FREEDOM,” yell the assholes. This is the actual cost. How much FREEDOM does our ironworker have with tubes shoved into every orifice? 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Poor woman. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

“BUT 99.8% SURVIVE,” they scream. 

Aside from bad math and bad-faith statistics, no survival rate accounts for the long-term issues that survivors can endure with long-haul COVID. The physical disabilities range from shredded lungs and organs, to heart damage, to COVID-onset diabetes, to brain damage, to who knows what else we’ll find out in the coming years. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

He tested positive on Sept. 7. Removed from life support on October 17. Six weeks of hell for everyone involved.

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

If I was benevolent dictator of the world, I would force every person resisting the vaccine to read this story. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Brace yourself...

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

This woman, alone and grieving in Alberta, is my hero. 

This is all so brave, so poignant, so raw, and painful, and loving, and angry, and everything it needs to be to hopefully get her circle of friends and acquaintances and family to rethink any opposition they may still have to vaccination. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

And now it’s Memorial Day. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

“He was scared in the beginning,” she wrote, “he was genuinely afraid of getting sick.” They were watching the news, getting truthful information, and taking the necessary precautions. But by late July, he was in the clutches of QAnon mis- and disinformation, and that spelled his doom.  

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: The gut-wrenching tale of a wife widowed by COVID and QAnon

The end.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2060180

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version