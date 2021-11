Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 12:01 Hits: 2

Germany's rail operated racked up over €3 billion in loses during the coronavirus pandemic. Now it's set to get a bailout, with most of the emergency funds expected to go to rail infrastructure subsidiary DB-Netz.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-rail-operator-deutsche-bahn-to-get-multi-billion-euro-bailout/a-59683828?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf