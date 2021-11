Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 13:10 Hits: 2

A recent event to "honor" the Taliban's suicide bombers and their "sacrifices" has drawn heavy criticism from Afghans. Relatives of suicide bombing victims told DW they feel repulsed by the glorification of murderers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-victims-families-decry-glorification-of-suicide-bombers/a-59684903?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf