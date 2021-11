Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

Police in the German capital have issued an apology after photos emerged of officers disrespecting Berlin's Holocaust memorial.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-police-apologize-for-push-ups-on-holocaust-memorial/a-59687497?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf