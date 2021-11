Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 18:46 Hits: 13

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

