Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:41 Hits: 10

(Reuters) - Facebook said on Monday that last month it removed a troll farm with more than 1,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts which it was said was run by the Nicaraguan government and the country's ruling party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/facebook-says-it-removed-troll-farm-run-by-nicaraguan-government