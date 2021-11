Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

Many hobbies – from gongoozling to scutelliphily – have odd names. But there's also a linguistic reasoning behind them.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2021/1101/Have-you-tried-gongoozling-and-other-hobbies?icid=rss