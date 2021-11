Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 19:34 Hits: 11

As she ends 16 years as chancellor, she worries most about losing history’s lessons about “acting in a purely national way.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1101/Merkel-s-exit-message-for-the-world?icid=rss