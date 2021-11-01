The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Right wing coups aren't just an American thing

BBC:

Conspiracist charged over alleged French coup plot

Rémy Daillet is accused of forming an extremist group to plan a series of attacks against the French state.

French reports say he allegedly recruited soldiers for an attempt to seize the presidential palace in Paris.

Mr Daillet's lawyer denied the allegations and called him a "political prisoner".

Once a regional leader of a centrist political party, Mr Daillet, 54, has become an influential figure in French conspiracy circles.

The Frenchman was already being prosecuted for allegedly organising the abduction of an eight-year-old girl at her mother's request in eastern France in April.

I'm a professor at an HBCU and I don't teach critical race theory. I have no idea what the heck these right wing parents think is happening at local schools that often barely have enough funding for gym class, let alone complicated sociology. pic.twitter.com/BUm9VMrDrC

Aaron Blake/WaPo:

The most shocking new revelation about John Eastman

He and Trump were not just pressing forward despite the mob; they apparently were trying to leverage it.

Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as relayed by another GOP lawmaker.

The comment is characteristically Trumpian. It was suggestive that maybe McCarthy might heed what the mob was trying to tell him, even if Trump didn’t say so explicitly. And thanks to Trump’s efforts to block disclosures to the Jan. 6 committee and the tight lips of McCarthy and other Republicans who spoke with Trump during the riot, we don’t know much about what Trump was saying or doing that day.

But new revelations from The Washington Post on Friday night reinforce that there was indeed an effort to leverage the mob — quite explicitly.

"Our adults and leaders were unwilling to find a common ground, unable to compromise, and our education suffered, not because of covid but because of incompetence and lack of innovation." This whole piece is a tough read. https://t.co/tU1TQt6rsG

Madeline Holcombe/CNN:

Gen Z is growing up during a pandemic. They have a message for the rest of us

Many young people told CNN they felt helpless while others worried about their mental health. “This pandemic has brought me self-reflection and analysis, but it also was a test on the world and this country, and I fear we are failing,” said Ella Stromberg, a 17-year-old from Vancouver, Washington.

Young Americans may not have autonomy over how they attend school, if their families get vaccinated or the policies elected officials implement, but they are observing the victories and pitfalls of those who do.

Reading the list of documents that Trump and his lawyers are trying to block from being released by the National Archives underlines that—both now and in history —access to information that allows us —all of us—to make judgments—is crucial to any kind of Democratic governance. https://t.co/ia0a5GlaCH

NY Times:

Covid Shots Are a Go for Children, but Parents Are Reluctant to Consent

Vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds could be a big step toward returning to normal life in the U.S., but even parents who got the shot are worried about how it might affect their kids.

But a report this month from researchers at Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities found that parental concerns around the Covid vaccination had increased “significantly” from June through September. Chief among them, researchers said, were the newness of the vaccine, whether it has been sufficiently tested, efficacy, side effects and long-term health consequences.

According to a survey released Thursday by Kaiser Family Foundation, scarcely one in three parents will permit their children in this newly eligible age group to be vaccinated immediately. Two-thirds were either reluctant or adamantly opposed. An Axios-Ipsos poll found that 42 percent of parents of these children said they were unlikely to have their children vaccinated.

comparing D Progressive Caucus to R Freedom Caucus makes no sense Freedom Caucus undercut GOP leaders trying to govern. after fleeing, Boehner called Jim Jordan a "political terrorist" Progressive Caucus seeks to pass Biden's agenda over opposition of those trying to block it

Glenn Kessler/WaPo:

The repeated claim that Fauci lied to Congress about ‘gain-of-function’ research

But we see no reason to change the Two Pinocchio rating we awarded [Senator Rand] Paul. There is a split in the scientific community about what constitutes gain-of-function research. To this day, NIH says this research did not meet the criteria — a stance that is not an outlier in the scientific community. Indeed, it appears as if EcoHealth halted the experiment as soon as it seemed to veer in that direction.

Meanwhile, [Senators] Cotton and Cruz are spinning the letter as confirming what it does not say. They are welcome to offer an opinion about its meaning. But, so far, it’s not a fact that NIH has admitted funding gain-of-function research. So they also earn Two Pinocchios.

They need to finalize the language on drug pricing before taking it to Rules Committee

The Hill:

Subpoenas are a real worry for lawmakers facing Jan. 6 questions

Lawmakers who may have been involved with the planning of rallies on Jan. 6 are coming under renewed scrutiny over their roles, teeing up questions of whether the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol may take the historic step of subpoenaing sitting members of Congress.

A Sunday story from Rolling Stone didn’t directly tie Republican lawmakers to the violent assault, but two sources who are cooperating with the committee instead detailed multiple meetings with members of Congress to coordinate contesting the election results and plan the rallies that preceded the attack.

Toughening penalties on public protest, making it tougher to vote, authorizing citizens to sue fellow citizens exercising a constitutional right, overriding blue local govts, preventing public u profs from opposing state decisions: the red state pattern is both clear & ominous. https://t.co/IprDffCjDT

Ariel Edwards-Levy/CNN:

What the polls agree on about Biden's approval rating

Notably, however, the polls provide a much narrower range in their estimates of how many people disapprove of Biden -- all seven of those surveys put Biden's disapproval rating somewhere between 48% and 52%. Instead, a good chunk of the variation has to do with the share of Americans who say they aren't sure. Two of Biden's worst recent polls, the Quinnipiac and Grinnell surveys, both found 12% saying they're unsure about Biden's job performance, or declining to offer an opinion. In the CNN, CBS and AP-NORC polls, by contrast, 1% or fewer didn't weigh in.

Drawing any conclusions is particularly hard this year. Rules have changed, making early voting more convenient. Republicans have embraced early in-person voting. Then there’s the pandemic which is changing voting methods during the last two years in unpredictable ways. MORE->

EJ Dionne/WaPo:

Take the win, Democrats, and don’t look back

But however it turns out, the Virginia contest should force Democrats to confront the imperative of shifting the terms of the political debate. In a state Biden carried by 10 points, Youngkin managed to dominate the campaign’s final weeks with a shameful focus on critical race theory — which is not taught anywhere in the state — and the suppression of challenging books in high school curriculums.

Youngkin’s trafficking in racial backlash could work as well as it did, because Democrats have fallen short in fulfilling one of the most important aspirations of the Biden era. They hoped that politics could be defined more by how government can get useful things done and less by manufactured issues that promote moral panic among conservatives and sharpen divisions around race, immigration and culture.

Passing Biden’s program and defending it successfully offer all wings of his party the best opportunity they will have to push the day-to-day dialogue toward the tangible and the achievable.

NEW —> “THE ATTACK: Before, During and After” A WaPo investigation into the causes, cost and aftermath of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.  5 months. 60-plus journalists. 230-plus interviews. Thousands of pages of documents. Scores of new findings.https://t.co/S2jqlg4YAz

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2061354

