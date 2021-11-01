Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Right wing coups aren't just an American thing

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 12:12 Hits: 1

BBC:

The Frenchman was already being prosecuted for allegedly organising the abduction of an eight-year-old girl at her mother's request in eastern France in April.

Once a regional leader of a centrist political party, Mr Daillet, 54, has become an influential figure in French conspiracy circles.

French reports say he allegedly recruited soldiers for an attempt to seize the presidential palace in Paris.

Rémy Daillet is accused of forming an extremist group to plan a series of attacks against the French state.

I'm a professor at an HBCU and I don't teach critical race theory. I have no idea what the heck these right wing parents think is happening at local schools that often barely have enough funding for gym class, let alone complicated sociology. pic.twitter.com/BUm9VMrDrC

Aaron Blake/WaPo:

But new revelations from The Washington Post on Friday night reinforce that there was indeed an effort to leverage the mob — quite explicitly.

The comment is characteristically Trumpian. It was suggestive that maybe McCarthy might heed what the mob was trying to tell him, even if Trump didn’t say so explicitly. And thanks to Trump’s efforts to block disclosures to the Jan. 6 committee and the tight lips of McCarthy and other Republicans who spoke with Trump during the riot, we don’t know much about what Trump was saying or doing that day .

“ Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are ,” Trump told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as relayed by another GOP lawmaker.

He and Trump were not just pressing forward despite the mob; they apparently were trying to leverage it.

"Our adults and leaders were unwilling to find a common ground, unable to compromise, and our education suffered, not because of covid but because of incompetence and lack of innovation." This whole piece is a tough read. https://t.co/tU1TQt6rsG

Madeline Holcombe/CNN:

Young Americans may not have autonomy over how they attend school, if their families get vaccinated or the policies elected officials implement, but they are observing the victories and pitfalls of those who do.

Many young people told CNN they felt helpless while others worried about their mental health. “This pandemic has brought me self-reflection and analysis, but it also was a test on the world and this country, and I fear we are failing,” said Ella Stromberg, a 17-year-old from Vancouver, Washington.

Gen Z is growing up during a pandemic. They have a message for the rest of us

Reading the list of documents that Trump and his lawyers are trying to block from being released by the National Archives underlines that—both now and in history —access to information that allows us —all of us—to make judgments—is crucial to any kind of Democratic governance. https://t.co/ia0a5GlaCH

NY Times:

Covid Shots Are a Go for Children, but Parents Are Reluctant to Consent

Vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds could be a big step toward returning to normal life in the U.S., but even parents who got the shot are worried about how it might affect their kids.

But a report this month from researchers at Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities found that parental concerns around the Covid vaccination had increased “significantly” from June through September. Chief among them, researchers said, were the newness of the vaccine, whether it has been sufficiently tested, efficacy, side effects and long-term health consequences.

According to a survey released Thursday by Kaiser Family Foundation, scarcely one in three parents will permit their children in this newly eligible age group to be vaccinated immediately. Two-thirds were either reluctant or adamantly opposed. An Axios-Ipsos poll found that 42 percent of parents of these children said they were unlikely to have their children vaccinated.