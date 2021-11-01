Protests at COP26 Climate Summit Call on U.K. to Block Massive Cambo Oil Field Off Scotland's Coast

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 12:39 Hits: 0

As the U.K. government tries to claim the mantle of climate leadership at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, we speak with Mary Church, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland. She describes how activists are calling on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to block the development of the giant Cambo oil field off the coast of Scotland, which would run counter to the U.N. goals of phasing out fossil fuels. “We know that fossil fuels need to be phased out long, long before 2050, but this proposal is to keep on drilling oil until 2050,” says Church, adding that the extraction of 800 million barrels of oil would be “the equivalent of 10 years of Scotland’s annual emissions.”

