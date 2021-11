Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 10:30 Hits: 12

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/01/russia-says-ukraine-trying-to-drag-it-into-donbass-conflict