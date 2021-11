Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 09:15 Hits: 10

Alibaba Group’s annual ‘Singles Day’ shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote “common prosperity”. Read full story

