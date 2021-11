Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 21:58 Hits: 0

The prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, has announced his resignation. His exit comes after the ruling party's defeat in local elections.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-macedonia-prime-minister-zoran-zaev-resigns/a-59681002?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf