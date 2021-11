Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 04:48 Hits: 3

Australia reopened its borders Monday, permitting citizens to return and exit the country. Foreign workers in Australia remain unable to do so though.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-reopens-its-borders-for-the-first-time-since-pandemic-began/a-59681770?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf