Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 06:40 Hits: 3

Mexican magazine founder Alfredo Cardoso had been kidnapped and shot several times before he was found and hospitalized. He is the ninth journalist killed in Mexico this year, and the second killed this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexican-journalist-dies-of-injuries-days-after-being-shot/a-59682399?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf