India looks to deepen its reliance on coal as other countries cut back

India looks to deepen its reliance on coal as other countries cut back India, the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has said it doesn’t want to commit to carbon neutrality, instead staking its claim on the right to development and asking for more international aid to reduce emissions. It has also sought to boost domestic coal production. Indigenous protesters marched 300 km to the Chhattisgarh state capital to demand the government stop a planned coal mine on their land. FRANCE 24’s Edward Haywood, Deepika Singh and Thomas Denis have this report.

