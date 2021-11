Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 06:33 Hits: 3

PORT DICKSON: A tourist boat has been seized in waters off this coastal town for operating without a valid licence and insurance. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/01/mmea-detains-unlicensed-tourist-boat-off-port-dickson-owner-and-operator-held