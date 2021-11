Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 06:38 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded another 4,626 Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday (Nov 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/01/covid-19-4626-new-cases-cumulative-total-now-2476268