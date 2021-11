Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 07:29 Hits: 5

NAIROBI (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was alarmed by reports that rebellious Tigrayan forces had taken over two key Ethiopian towns of Dessie and Kombolcha. Read full story

