Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 22:06 Hits: 0

While the two superpowers know they must cooperate to act against climate change, like many countries in the world, they are hampered by powerful domestic forces, say Andrew Sheng and Xiao Geng.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/china-us-cooperation-climate-change-domestic-pressure-international-2277951