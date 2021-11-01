'F*** you, we're taking over your school boards,' says conservative 1776 PAC leader

Category: World Hits: 5
Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal chases down stories that others miss. Today he landed a big one, including an interview with the head of 1776 PAC, an organization that has raised and is prepared to spend nearly half a million dollars on local elections—specifically school boards.
Ryan Girdusky’s Twitter feed reads exactly like what you would expect from a Republican PAC manager:
In other words: We don’t want the votes of nonwhite voters to count as much as the votes of white voters. How nice of Ryan.
If you have ever wondered why local races matter, ask yourself why a group like this can raise a half a million dollars to go after them.
