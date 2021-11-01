Haitian Bridge's Guerline Jozef awarded 2021 RFK Human Rights Award for advocacy at border

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 01:00 Hits: 4

A respected community leader who in recent months has been one of the foremost champions for vulnerable Haitian families seeking safety in the U.S. was this week awarded the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award. Guerline Jozef, co-founder and executive director of nonprofit organization Haitian Bridge Alliance, accepted the honor outside California’s Otay Mesa Detention Center, calling attention to the continued, inhumane detention of immigrants in the U.S.

“The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award identifies and honors those who embody Robert F. Kennedy’s belief that the power of individual and collective moral courage can overcome injustice,” RFK Human Rights said. The organization was founded by Ethel Kennedy, and is today led by their daughter Kerry Kennedy. “Each year, we honor outstanding champions of social justice who stand up to oppression, even at great personal risk, in the nonviolent pursuit of human rights.”

“This year, we’re proud to honor Guerline Jozef, executive director and co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance,” the organization continued.

Jozef and Haitian Bridge Alliance have been among the leading advocates demanding a halt to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights to Haiti—flights that are continuing this very day—and full accountability for the mistreatment of Black migrants both at the border and within federal immigration detention facilities. On Wednesday, Jozef accepted her honor outside one such detention facility in California.

We’re outside the Otay Mesa ICE detention center in San Diego to celebrate @GuerlineMJozef of @haitianbridge as she receives the Robert F. Kennedy Human RIghts Award, well-deserved recognition for her amazing leadership!#EndTitle42#StopHaitianDeportationspic.twitter.com/yTLm3Vj8EE October 28, 2021

On the ground with my hero @GuerlineMJozef of @HaitianBridge, the recipient of this year's @RFKHumanRights Human Rights Award. We're joined by activist and artist @wyclef as we cross the U.S.-Mexico border to meet with Haitian asylum seekers. #RFKAwardspic.twitter.com/qtQE3jkviX October 27, 2021

“Guerline Jozef is a true hero, and no one is more deserving of an award celebrating courage in the pursuit of human rights and social justice,” FWD.us President Todd Schulte said in a statement received by Daily Kos. “Through her leadership of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, Guerline has not only dedicated her life to defending the rights and dignity of Haitian and Black immigrants and saved countless lives, but has shone a light on our cruel and long-broken immigration system that disproportionately disadvantages Black, brown, and indigenous people seeking protection.”

“She continues to be a leader advocating against cruel and inhumane policies that harm people seeking asylum, particularly Black migrants, such as Title 42, and the outrageous continued deportation of Haitians,” Schulte continued. Other leading organizations joined in to congratulate Jozef.

Congratulations @GuerlineMJozef , for being this year's @rfkhumanrights award recipient! ????????✨ We are very excited and proud of you. ???????????????? https://t.co/MTO1HF501m October 27, 2021

We are thrilled for @GuerlineMJozef our sister, mother, dear friend, a true Justice Warrior and a force to be reckoned with! Thank you @RFKHumanRights for recognizing such a deserving leader as we work together and continue to #DefendBlackImmigrants. https://t.co/PwTEvhMbv3 October 26, 2021

Congratulations to Guerline Jozef and her incredible work! We’re proud to work with @HaitianBridge in demanding the Biden administration end the cruel and illegal misuse of Title 42 and stop all deportations to Haiti. https://t.co/e4N3PvLZXp October 27, 2021

“This award is for my brave brothers and sisters who were subject to abuse, inhumane and unjust treatment under the bridge in Del Rio, Texas last month,” Jozef said following news of her award. On Wednesday, advocates urged members of the public to show their support by sending a message to the Biden administration urging a halt to Haitian deportation flights and an end to the anti-asylum Title 42 policy. Click here to send your message today.

