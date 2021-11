Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 23:21 Hits: 6

Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-a-show-of-continuity-merkel-brings-likely-successor-to-g-20-bilateral-meetings/a-59676335?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf