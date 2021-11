Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 08:59 Hits: 6

The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has been seen in public for the first time since he took control of the group in 2016, officials have said. His appearance may ease rumors of his death.

