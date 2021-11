Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 16:09 Hits: 9

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day.

