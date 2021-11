Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 15:50 Hits: 12

MELAKA (Bernama): PAS will carry out 70% of its campaigning for the Melaka state election through social media, says PAS central election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/31/melaka-polls-70-of-pas-campaigning-will-be-on-social-media-says-sanusi