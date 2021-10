Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 08:13 Hits: 9

U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of implementing a U.S.-German agreement on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure that Russia “cannot manipulate natural gas flows for harmful political purposes,” the White House said in a statement.

