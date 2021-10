Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 12:04 Hits: 12

In the newly elected parliament 87% of lawmakers have university educations, a prevailing class marker in Germany. Very few deputies have led a life as a worker and low-income earner. Sabine Kinkartz met one of them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-new-bundestag-only-for-the-educated/a-59667650?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf