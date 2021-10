Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 12:18 Hits: 11

ROME (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries called for "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius in a final communique seen by Reuters on Sunday ahead of its publication. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/31/g20-leaders-call-for-effective-action-to-cap-global-warming-at-15c--official