French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome as the post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights in the English Channel intensified with the UK threatening to trigger an EU dispute tool for the first time.

