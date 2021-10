Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 07:00 Hits: 15

Voting kicked off in Japan's general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with spending promises as his long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start.

