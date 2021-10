Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 04:59 Hits: 13

SIBU: Former deputy Information, Communications and Culture minister Datuk Joseph Salang will be the acting president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) following the passing of president Tan Sri James Masing. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/31/joseph-salang-to-be-acting-prs-president