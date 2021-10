Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 05:21 Hits: 14

(Reuters) - Making a final assessment of the progress achieved over the two weeks of the COP26 talks in Glasgow will be complex. Unlike past climate summits, the event won't deliver a new treaty or one big "win". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/31/factbox-cop26-what-would-success-look-like-at-the-climate-summit