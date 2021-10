Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 06:21 Hits: 16

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has offered his condolences to the family of the late Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/31/james-masing039s-passing-a-great-loss-to-the-country-says-dr-wee