Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:55 Hits: 6

China and India are struggling to obtain enough coal to get through the winter and power their pandemic recoveries. Soaring prices are exacerbating the energy crisis and raising urgent questions about climate goals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coal-crunch-asia-faces-winter-of-discontent/a-59486605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf