Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 09:44 Hits: 6

A Portuguese tax on sugar has led to a new group of organized criminals smuggling soda over the border from Spain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/criminal-gangs-smuggle-sodas-into-portugal-to-avoid-sugar-tax/a-59549572?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf