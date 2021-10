Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 08:02 Hits: 5

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

