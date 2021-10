Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 07:58 Hits: 5

When 12 elite European football clubs tried to form a breakaway league, the idea collapsed amid farce and fury. Yet those behind the idea have not given up and are pursuing a legal case that could transform the game.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/super-league-clubs-tackle-monopolistic-uefa-on-eu-law/a-59645489?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf