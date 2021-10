Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 11:40 Hits: 5

Cricket in Pakistan has become all about politics and religion, with narratives like "avenging" the "mistreatment" of Muslims by defeating India, or "teaching a lesson" to New Zealand for walking away from a match.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-cricket-in-pakistan-is-infused-with-religion-and-nationalism/a-59662660?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf