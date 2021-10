Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:31 Hits: 6

The Swedish teen joined protesters ahead of the COP26 climate conference to rail against banks profiting off environmental destruction. Organizers say similar protests were being staged in 26 countries around the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop26-greta-thunberg-joins-boisterous-london-protest/a-59668623?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf