Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:31 Hits: 2

Demonstrations by the opponents of Sudan's military junta began on Saturday to protest the ouster of the civilian government. Three people were reportedly killed during the protest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sudan-mass-demonstrations-against-military-coup-begin/a-59670681?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf