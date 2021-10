Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:45 Hits: 2

Germany has one of the lowest vaccination COVID rates in Europe, and a new study suggests those who have not yet had their shots are consciously refusing to get them. But Berlin has one vaccination success story: Alexa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-berlin-shopping-mall-s-covid-vaccination-success-story/a-59665284?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf