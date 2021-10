Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 20:34 Hits: 8

The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return forĀ a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, both sides said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-eu-settle-dispute-over-tariffs-on-steel-aluminum/a-59675988?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf