The fake video drumming up racism online: 'Discount at a Lidl in Belgium'

The fake video drumming up racism online: 'Discount at a Lidl in Belgium' A tweet posted October 16 claimed that video of a crowd shouting in Arabic and jostling to get into a supermarket was taken in Molenbeek, a neighbourhood in Brussels, Belgium. The video prompted a series of racist and xenophobic responses. However, it was actually filmed in Algeria and shows people rushing to a supermarket amid nationwide food shortages.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20211029-discount-at-a-lidl-in-belgium-the-fake-video-drumming-up-racism-online

