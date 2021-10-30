The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

With heightened rhetoric, is US moving away from ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan?

With heightened rhetoric, is US moving away from ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan? Military tensions between China and Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island Beijing considers its own, are at their worst in more than 40 years, according to Taiwan’s defence minister. The US, Taiwan’s top military ally,  responded by reiterating support for Taiwan – while remaining deliberately ambiguous about whether it would defend the island in case of a Chinese invasion. This policy, known as “strategic ambiguity”, has determined US-China-Taiwan relations for decades. But does heightened rhetoric from the Biden administration suggest a shift in the US position? 

