Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 15:53 Hits: 7

Washington on Saturday called on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has intensified.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211030-us-calls-on-tigray-rebel-group-to-halt-its-advances-in-key-northern-cities