Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 15:41 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Creating employment opportunities is one of the thrusts of Budget 2022, especially since many have lost their jobs or facing salary cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/30/creating-job-opportunities-the-thrust-of-budget-2022-says-tengku-zafrul