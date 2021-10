Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:29 Hits: 5

The world's richest countries are sitting on a vaccine stockpile of unused doses that are surplus to their requirements, whereas only 5% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated. World leaders gathering in Rome for the G20 this month must address this catastrophic market and moral failure.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-vaccine-inequality-appeal-to-g20-by-gordon-brown-2021-10